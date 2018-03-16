WWE News: Update Regarding Dean Ambrose's Injury and Possible Return Could Be Shared Soon

Wikimedia Commons/Anton Dean Ambrose appearing at a WWE house show in 2015

Dean Ambrose may have been the last of his Shield brethren to claim a world title in the WWE, but there is a case to be made that he has been the crowd's favorite ever since the faction first split up.

As a rebel-style babyface, Ambrose has won over the fans with his combination of daring in-ring exploits, at times compelling mic work and just generally being a unique character in a time where many wrestlers can seem pretty similar to one another.

Ambrose has turned himself into a legitimate main event star in the WWE, and that is part of the reason why him missing out on this year's "WrestleMania" is so unfortunate.

Just to get everyone up to speed, Ambrose sustained a triceps tendon injury back in December.

According to a previous post on WWE.com, Ambrose was expected to miss "approximately nine months" following surgery to address his injury.

The expectation currently is that Ambrose will still be out of action for a while, but a clearer timeline for his return could be shared soon.

According to a recent report from PWInsider.com, Ambrose was expected to go to Birmingham, Alabama, sometime soon to get an update on his recovery.

It is unlikely that Ambrose will be given clearance to return to the ring anytime soon, so a return at "WrestleMania" does not seem to be in the cards, but he could show up not too long after that if he is recovering well.

That previously announced nine month recovery time also seems to suggest that Ambrose may find it difficult to return for this year's "SummerSlam," but if his injury update is a good one, he may be able to shave off a month and more from that initial timeframe.

Ambrose was one of the WWE's most reliable performers before he was injured, and there is a good chance that he could be better than ever when he returns later this year.