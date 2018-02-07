WWE News: Women's Elimination Chamber 2018 Participants Speak Out About Making History
The participants in the first ever Women's Elimination Chamber match in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have been named.
Kurt Angle has announced that WWE Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title against five other women — Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks.
These ladies will be making history by taking part in the first ever WWE Elimination Chamber for the women's division. Deville and Rose intend to make the experience more epic by walking out the winner. The former shared on social media that she would definitely win, "Nobody is safe come Elimination Chamber. I will be the last one standing, I will get my hand raised and you all will hear 'AND NEW...'"
As for the latter, she also predicts the WWE Elimination Chamber will end with her as the victor. Rose said, "The women of WWE continue to make history...I've been a part of a historic match. At WWE Elimination Chamber, I WILL win it."
Banks would not let that happen though. The Legit Boss took to Twitter to say that she sees the Women's Elimination Chamber as the perfect opportunity to reclaim what she believes has always been hers — the championship belt that is currently around Bliss' waist.
As per Banks' tweet, "I've felt so many emotions, thoughts, and feelings the last two weeks. But once that door closes, I'm only thinking about one thing. Winning my title back."
I’ve felt so many emotions, thoughts, and feelings the last two weeks.— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 6, 2018
But once that door closes, I’m only thinking about one thing. Winning my title back. #WWEChamber #LegitBoss https://t.co/l0ZVNKXTiF
Bayley, on the other hand, says that she will make this first-go at such an event worth it by of course defeating everyone. "None of us have experienced the WWE Elimination Chamber but I know I'll be ready. ...and I'll get back to where I'm supposed to be," she explained.
None of us have experienced the #WWEChamber but I know I’ll be ready.— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 6, 2018
...and I’ll get back to where I’m supposed to be. #WrestleMania
Meanwhile, fans of James are still reeling from her reunion with Trish Stratus during the "Chasing Glory" podcast when the news came about her WWE Elimination Chamber stint.
The six-time winning champion, however, wants to get a hold of the championship's belt for the seventh time in her career. She posted, "NOW I'm looking to make my LEGACY complete with a brand new one! WWE Elimination Chamber is my first stop to MY next WrestleMania Moment."
Its no secret I've had my @WrestleMania moments in the past. Some may say WE hold the measuring stick for the ladies. #TootToot
The Women's Elimination Chamber will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25 in Las Vegas.