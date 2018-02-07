WWE News: Women's Elimination Chamber 2018 Participants Speak Out About Making History

WWE The participants of WWE's first ever Women's Elimination Chamber 2018

The participants in the first ever Women's Elimination Chamber match in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have been named.

Kurt Angle has announced that WWE Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title against five other women — Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks.

These ladies will be making history by taking part in the first ever WWE Elimination Chamber for the women's division. Deville and Rose intend to make the experience more epic by walking out the winner. The former shared on social media that she would definitely win, "Nobody is safe come Elimination Chamber. I will be the last one standing, I will get my hand raised and you all will hear 'AND NEW...'"

As for the latter, she also predicts the WWE Elimination Chamber will end with her as the victor. Rose said, "The women of WWE continue to make history...I've been a part of a historic match. At WWE Elimination Chamber, I WILL win it."