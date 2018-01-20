WWE Raw 25 News: Ronda Rousey To Debut?

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 1, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that the impending WWE events slotted for the first quarter of the year have raised rumors that former UFC bantamweight Ronda Rousey will be making her debut in the WWE Raw. Despite having no confirmation, Nia Jax has a few words to say about the possibility of facing her.

"Ronda actually started a women's revolution outside of WWE. She was the first woman to main event a UFC pay-per-view," Jax told Mirror in an interview. "That's huge. Her coming over to the WWE and showing our talent what she can do here and probably showing some of us how to do different things, it would be amazing, I would definitely welcome it, you know? I don't know if she has ever faced anybody like some of our girls, who are extremely athletic and have insane talent, so I think it would kind of be an awakening for her as well."

Meanwhile, further reports have revealed that the current champion of the Raw Women's, Alexa Bliss, has two words for Rousey: good luck. When asked about whether or not she can defeat the former UFC bantamweight champion, Bliss expressed that she was uncertain but she would be willing to take it to the ring to find out just how much she can dominate over Rousey.

Although Rousey's camp has yet to confirm any details, fans are expecting more information to be revealed in the coming days, especially with the WWE Raw 25 nearing its beginning. It is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center and Manhatten Center in New York City. It will begin on Jan. 22. For the fans, it would be worth noting that the event can be watched live at 7 p.m. EST on WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other local streaming services.