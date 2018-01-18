Things are moving along in the preparations for the 25th Anniversary of "WWE Raw." The highlight of the event, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 22 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn and at the Manhattan Center, will include appearances by its legendary wrestling superstars.

Facebook/WWERaw "WWE Raw" celebrates 25 years of wresting matches this Jan. 22.

WWE apparently released a list of expected big names who will be at the anniversary show on Monday in the flesh. These include Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, X-Pac and Kevin Nash, among others.

Some "WWE Raw" 25 Legends, on the other hand, are rumored to also mark their appearance via recorded segments. These include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hulk Hogan and Dave Bautista (Batista).

Mike Foley's name was also rumored as guest. In a recent interview, however, the wrestler said that he's still not sure if he's going to be in the event.

"I've been invited," Foley confirmed. "I'm trying to clear out time from something I had already committed to," he stated, adding, "Whether I'm there in person or not, I believe I will be there in spirit."

Foley also said that he owed WWE Raw a lot because it changed his life. Whether or not he's going to make it in the anniversary show, WWE Raw will remain a big part for him and his family.

Another wrestling personality rumored to appear is Chris Jericho, who, like Foley, joined WWE in the late '90s. Fans speculated that Jericho would likely be in the "WWE Raw" 25th anniversary show in person since he's no longer tied to any contract that will prevent him from appearing in other competing franchise.

Over 777 superstar wrestlers have competed in matches on "WWE Raw," which began in 1993. The showcase has had matches in different countries aside from the U.S. Canada hosted 44 shows, while it's also popular in the U.K., Japan, Germany, Iraq and Italy.

Catch the "WWE Raw" 25th Anniversary event on Monday, Jan. 22. It will happen simultaneously in Brooklyn and Manhattan as a three-hour event. Check your local listing for the air time.