WWE Raw 25th Anniversary News: Big WWE Stars Expected to Arrive at Upcoming Event

(Photo: Facebook/WWERaw) WWE Raw will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Jan. 22. Featured in the image is WWE wrestler Asuka during a Raw match.

WWE Raw is celebrating its upcoming 25th anniversary with a bang.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is bringing back a long list of classic wrestling stars for its big Raw 25th anniversary later this month. According to PW Insider, the Attitude Era will be represented by Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, X-Pac, the New Age Outlaws, the APA, the Dudley Boyz, and The Godfather. They will be joined by Attitude Era commentary team members Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

In addition, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall will show up at the event. Current part-time talents such as The Bella Twins, The Boogeyman, Brock Lesnar and John Cena will also be present for the momentous occasion.

Screen Rant notes famous wrestlers will not be the only ones who will be gracing the event. Also attending the big night are famous nonwrestling managers and authority figures fans have come to know since the franchise began, including Brother Love, Eric Bischoff, Teddy Long and John Laurinaitis. Since the show is still a few weeks away, more popular figures could be added to the lineup soon.

As Wrestling Inc points out, backstage footage might be shot during the day of the event. It is believed WWE is planning to capture simultaneous venue broadcast, as well as its logistic for the big event, and package them together for the WWE Network's "WWE 24" series.

The WWE Raw 25th anniversary show airs on Monday, Jan. 22. Although it is technically a bit later than the actual anniversary date, the episode will hail from two venues at the same night: one at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and one at the Manhattan Center elsewhere in New York City.