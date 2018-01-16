WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Everything To Know So Far

Facebook/wwe Featured is a promotional image for this year's Royal Rumble.

This year's WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated events for 2018 and for the wrestling community. With a few days left before the taping of Raw, fans are curious as to what they will see for WWE Royal Rumble. Here is everything to know about the event.

According to reports, this year's WWE Royal Rumble is especially historical as one woman will be able to write her name in history as the first female winner of the show. Meanwhile, men have always had the chance to hold the title because of the route to the WrestleMania. Considering this new development, fans can hardly wait for the 30-man and 30-woman event. Coming behind the taping of Raw, the Royal Rumble card already has a few events lined up.

Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander will be heading the event for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. They will be followed by The Usos vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan vs. The Bar, final of WWE United States Championship tournament, Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane, AJ Style vs. Kevin Owens and Samy Zayn, 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match, and finally, 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Further reports also revealed the entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble. For the men's side, they already have 11 entrants confirmed: Elias, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Rusev, and Aiden English. Meanwhile, there 17 confirmed entrants for the women's: Naomi, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina, Mandy Rose, Lana, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. More entrants are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 is scheduled to take place on Jan. 28, beginning the pre-show at 7 p.m. EST, with the main card following at 8 p.m. EST.