WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Match Card, Rumors: Tag Team Title Match Now Official

With less than three weeks to go before the first big wrestling event of the year, the matchups for Royal Rumble 2018 are already beginning to become official. So far, the biggest matchup to be announced this week is the tag team title match between Seth Rollins / Jason Jordan and Cesaro / Sheamus a.k.a. The Bar.

As announced in RAW, the match is set to happen at the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Interestingly, the announcement was made after the surprise victory of Titus Worldwide against The Bar which saw Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews employ the help Dana Brooke to score a win.

While this is definitely a setback for The Bar, the couple of RAW episodes left prior to Royal Rumble still gives them the opportunity to avenge that defeat and get back in the win column. Perhaps they can also account for another outside interference in their rematch with Titus Worldwide and seal their victory.

But while it has been officially announced, there's still a chance for WWE to put the Tag Team title match on TV before the Royal Rumble 2018. Simply book a cheap finish and set the stage for a rematch come Jan. 28 to create a more elaborate storyline.

Still, they could continue to plant the seeds for Jordan's full heel turn while also building the discontent between him and Rollins. This can then culminate in the title match and if Jordan and Rollins decide to join the rumble, they can carry over their storyline to that match as well.

With the recent announcement, the already confirmed matches for Royal Rumble 2018 include the Tag Team title match, Men's Royal Rumble, Women's Royal Rumble, The Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane, the WWE Championship between AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and the US Title Tournament Final.