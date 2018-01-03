WWE Royal Rumble 2018 News: AJ Styles Faces Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Handicap Match

(Photo: Facebook/wwe) Featured is a promotional image for this year's Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles is going head-to-head with both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as he defends the WWE Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

On Jan. 2, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that Styles will be defending his title against Zayn and Owens in a Handicap Match. Confirmed names for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match include John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin.

Meanwhile, the ladies who will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match are Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. The names of the 16 other competitors have yet to be announced.

The updated card also features Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Kane for the Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title, while the WWE United States Title Tournament will include Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods. According to reports, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently said Chris Jericho might also make an appearance on Royal Rumble.

As reports point out, many wrestling fans cite the Rumble as one of their favorite match types. The event is widely popular among viewers because it has a unique format and it only happens once a year. Things will get even bigger this 2018, as the card will feature two full-blown Rumbles: one for men and one for women.

The Dec. 18 episode of WWE Raw ended with Stephanie McMahon making a huge announcement: for the first time in WWE's history, there will be a women's battle royal at The Royal Rumble. The wrestler who wins the fight will have a title shot at the upcoming WrestleMania.

WWE's Royal Rumble will take place on Jan. 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.