WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Predictions, News: Who Will Win This Year's Rumble?

(Photo: Facebook/wwe) Featured is a promotional image for this year's Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble is just a few days away and fans already have their bets on the upcoming event. As the big night approaches, new details about WWE's upcoming show have been revealed.

Competitors

Since this year's Royal Rumble will feature a women's match, two sets of competitors will be stepping in the ring. For the men's royal rumble, the wrestlers who will take part are John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews.

Popular female wrestlers will also be present in the female-only rumble, including Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox.

Prediction

Cageside Seats notes that Shinsuke Nakamura would be the most obvious choice to win the men's rumble. Most WWE fans already speculate that Nakamura would emerge victorious in the event after his bout with AJ Styles. It is also believed that even though the WWE title is out of the equation, Nakamura's win would still be expected since it could elevate him to the level he always should have been in.

As for the women's Royal Rumble, Bleacher Report predicts Asuka will not win the fight. Despite being the most feared woman in the WWE right now, she might fall short during the rumble. There is a possibility that multiple women will gang up on her and throw her over the top rope to get rid of the biggest threat. The possible loss will not affect her numbers though, since WWE can still indicate her stats as undefeated in the singles roster.

This year's Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PT.