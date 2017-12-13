WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

The World Wrestling Entertainment will start 2018 off with one of its biggest pay-per-view events, the Royal Rumble.

With over a month to go before the event, there are already predictions that wrestling fans might be watching three of the most popular WWE stars at the moment -- Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane -- in a single match.

In the coming weeks before the Royal Rumble 2018, there are still many things that could arise considering that conflicts between wrestlers happen every week during live episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

However, reports note that the most feasible event in the upcoming Royal Rumble would be a triple threat match including the mentioned wrestlers. Fans of WWE will recall that while Strowman and Kane recently faced each other in the ring for an episode of RAW, no one was declared the winner in the end.

This could lead to the speculated triple threat match in January 2018, and some reports are already tagging it as something that has never been seen before by WWE fans.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report also noted that pitting the three wrestlers against each other could work for WWE's goal of building Strowman up as one of the biggest stars in RAW while not preventing Lesnar from winning the match. This means Kane is the most likely unfavored fighter in the end.

On the other hand, there are also predictions that John Cena could be the big winner at the Royal Rumble 2018, and even betting fans agree that the odds could be in his favor.

WWELeaks.org shared a photo of the betting analysis for the Royal Rumble 2018 based on 5Dimes Sportsbook where Cena is seen as one of the top favorites. Meanwhile, bettors are also putting their money on other wrestlers including Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins.

Wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown will be present in the Royal Rumble 2018 that will happen on Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.