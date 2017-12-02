WWE "Royal Rumble" is in the midst of planning its matches for 2018. There's been a strong buzz about a possible women's matches, as well as two fights involving Kane vs. Braun Strowman, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe.

WWE The women of WWE "Raw" might have a women's match at "Royal Rumble" in 2018.

Planning the women's match might have sprung from the boost of female wrestlers in the league. Some potential names that WWE might want for these matches reportedly include emerging stars like Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville of WWE "Raw" and Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott of WWE "SmackDown Live."

WWE "Raw," "NXT" and "SmackDown Live" already have a number of women champions that could be perfect for the planned female battle or women's "Royal Rumble," such as Nia Jax, Sasha Bank, Alicia Fox, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sarah Logan. The league might also invite semi-retirees Nikki Bella and her sister Brie, who have both expressed making a comeback in 2018. If they join the women's match, then it will be a major boost for the franchise.

Dave Meltzer of WWE, however, downplayed rumors about a women's match. He denied that there are plans, but other reports also cited that announcement about the rosters should be made public in early January. Apparently, the women's fight will have different sets of rules as the men's matches.

Meanwhile, rumors are also rife that two matches pitting Kane vs. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe are being planned for "Royal Rumble" pay-per-view. The event has been set for Jan. 28, 2018 and it will also feature the "Raw" and "SmackDown Live" brands, alongside an "NXT" Takeover special.

The match involving Reigns comes ahead of WWE's plan to also pit him against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title following "Wrestlemania 24." Long have the sports entertainment company wanted a showdown between these two wrestling stars.