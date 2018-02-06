WWE Rumors 2018: Possible Lineup for 'Elimination Chamber'

WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at "WrestleMania 33" at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

The next anticipated pay-per-view event for fans of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the upcoming "Elimination Chamber," which takes place sometime this month in Las Vegas.

As of now, the WWE has not officially revealed the upcoming match-ups for both men and women categories, but rumor has it that a handful of fan-favorites will be participating to contend for April's "WrestleMania 34."

Additionally, this year marks the first time in the history of the sport that six women will be going at it all at once in one Chamber match. At this point, current Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss is the only confirmed participant in the match, with the other five yet to be revealed. It is currently speculated that Bliss will be facing Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Mickie James, and Sonya Deville at the "Elimination Chamber."

It is important to note that there is still no news on whether former bantamweight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder Ronda Rousey will be part of the lineup.

For the men's category, the outcome of the upcoming chamber match will dictate which professional wrestler will have the opportunity to square off against Brock Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals, just before "WrestleMania 34." So far, the qualified wrestlers are Braun Strowman, Elias, and John Cena.

Before this happens, Roman Reigns will have to face Bray Wyatt this week. This match follows Wyatt's win over Matt Hardy, which will definitely fuel the rivalry between the two — which fans will most likely see in future matches.

The winner of the match will secure the fourth spot to be part of the men's "Elimination Chamber." Reigns is heavily favored to win this match, especially since fans have been clamoring for him to square off against Lesnar for the Universal Championship at "WrestleMania 34."

The "Elimination Chamber" will air on Feb. 25 via pay-per-view.