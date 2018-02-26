WWE Rumors: AJ Styles Heading To Raw After Wrestlemania?

Facebook/WrestleMania Promotional image for Wrestlemania 34

AJ Styles may be heading to Raw following his stint on Wrestlemania.

Styles is scheduled to take on Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Wrestlemania 34, but rumors have started circulating about his future with WWE. Speculations are rife that Styles may leave Wrestlemania and move to Raw, which would pave the way for new match-ups.

The professional wrestler, whose real name is Allen Neal Jones, is set to duke it out in the ring with Nakamura in April. Nakamura personally chose Styles to be his opponent after he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble. Fans are already gearing up for the momentous occasion, but it looks like there is a lot of waiting left to do.

As for Styles' future on Wrestlemania, since WWE has yet to make an official announcement, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

The WWE champion has certainly gone a long way since he first debuted in 1998. But, Styles acknowledges that he would not have gotten this far alone. In fact, he owes a lot to other wrestlers for the trajectory of his career. One such wrestler is Jeff Jarrett, who is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In a video posted on the official YouTube channel of WWE, Styles expressed his excitement about the upcoming feat in Jarrett's career. He was also asked about Jarrett's influence on other companies and talents.

"I think I could be the one he's helped the most. There's no doubt about that," he said. "But there's others that are here—Bobby Roode, Gallows—like, there's a number of guys that you would have forgot that he's helped, when you talk about like Road Dogg or Ron Killings. There are so many that people don't even know that he's helped, and definitely I'm one of them."

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.