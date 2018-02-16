WWE Rumors: Big Cass Ready To Return Six Months After Surgery

YouTube/WWE Screengrab from the WWE official YouTube Channel

Big Cass could soon be making his return to the WWE after suffering a devastating injury back in August. This is after the 30-year-old wrestler was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida after six months being out with a torn ACL.

Cass picked up the injury during a match against his former tag partner Enzo Amore. It came at a critical time, just as the wrestling promotion was starting to give him a huge push.

During his match with Amore, he missed his opponent with a charge and went flying over the top rope. Cass landed awkwardly on his left leg after it twisted the wrong way causing the referee to call off the match.

Paramedics quickly entered the scene and after the cameras went off the air, Cass tried to walk out of the arena but was unable to. Doctors ruled the 7-foot superstar out for up to nine months after he underwent surgery.

However, PW Insider reported that the Cass was seen working out WWE Performance Centre and looked to be in great shape. The wrestler was also seen walking around without any assistance suggesting that he has recovered from his injury and could return to the ring soon.

There's no doubt Cass is trying his best to recover in order to receive a medical clearance from the WWE management in time for WrestleMania 34. However, it will definitely be close, as the event will be held a month earlier than his projected recovery date.

There's also the question of what angle Cass' story will take on with his return to the WWE. With Amore having already left the company, fans can probably begin speculation on what scenario Cass will be involved in upon his return.

Wrestlemania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.