WWE Rumors: Big Gap Between Brock Lesnar Title Defenses Not Due to Him Training Again for the UFC

Recent rumors hinting that Lesnar's next title defense may take place at 'SummerSlam'

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Some of the most pressing questions WWE fans want to have answered at this moment involve the reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Specifically, they want to know why he currently has no new title match lined up, and they also want to find out when he could step into the squared circle again.

Official details that could answer both questions remain unavailable at this time, but there are things floating around online that could shed more light on both matters.

First off, with regards to why Lesnar has no title match currently scheduled, the exact reason for why that is the case remains unclear, but apparently, it does not have anything to do with his rumored interest in going back to the UFC.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, there is no truth to the rumor that Lesnar has been given time off to train for the UFC again.

So, what other reason could there be for Lesnar being out of action?

Well, it's possible that the new contract he signed with the WWE does not require him to defend the title on a regular basis. Instead, he may just be required to work a few set dates on the WWE calendar.

Lesnar's current standing with the WWE remains as a popular subject of speculation at the moment.

There were fans who expected him to leave the company last month, but that obviously did not happen.

Still, there are rumors hinting that Lesnar may not remain with the WWE for that much longer.

As for when Lesnar may defend the Universal Championship again, it seems like fans will be waiting quite a while for that.

Lesnar is currently not expected to be involved in next month's Money in the Bank event, and it doesn't seem likely that he will make an appearance at July's Extreme Rules event as well.

According to a recent edition of Cageside Seats' Rumor Roundup, the next time Lesnar may compete in the ring could be during SummerSlam in August.

That rumor is easy to believe given how important SummerSlam is to the WWE. The WWE's higher-ups want as many eyes tuned to SummerSlam as possible, and one way to ensure that is by hinting that Lesnar will finally drop his Universal title on that night.

Lesnar has dominated the WWE's Universal title picture dating all the way back to last year's WrestleMania season.

He has so far managed to fend off the challenges of many valiant competitors but sooner or later the arrogant heel champion will get his comeuppance.

Currently, there is no wrestler lined up to face Lesnar at SummerSlam, though the WWE's bookers could use the next two events to determine who that man will be.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman seem to be the leading candidates to face Lesnar, but it wouldn't be that surprising if someone like Bobby Lashley or Finn Balor or perhaps even John Cena suddenly got involved.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available in the near future.