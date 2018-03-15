Strowman recently won a Battle Royal to earn the right to challenge for the tag titles

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Braun Strowman in Sept. 2016.

An odd thing happened on the most recent episode of "Monday Night RAW" involving Braun Strowman, a bunch of tag teams and a "WrestleMania 34" slot.

For those who may have somehow missed it, Strowman was the surprise entrant in a tag team Battle Royal.

Competing against teams made up of two wrestlers, Strowman was able to outlast all the other men in the ring and earn the right to challenge the tag team champions – the team known as The Bar that is made up of former multi-time world champion Sheamus and former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Cesaro – at "WrestleMania."

Now the reason why Strowman winning was odd is because he isn't actually part of a team. "The Monster among Men" entered the Battle Royal on his own, won, and is now in line to challenge for the tag team titles.

On one hand, Strowman winning the Battle Royal and being in position to claim the tag team titles has the potential to be great because he has been a stellar performer and many wrestling fans would probably welcome the opportunity to cheer for him winning some gold at "WrestleMania."

On the other hand, booking Strowman to challenge and then win the tag team titles could be a disastrous move for the WWE, one that could lead to an entire division being rendered meaningless.

Notably, recent rumors are hinting that there's no final decision yet regarding what kind of match Strowman will be involved in at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, via Cageside Seats, industry insider Dave Meltzer indicated that it's still unclear if Strowman will be given a tag team partner.

Giving Strowman a partner may be the best way for the WWE to handle this situation.

The folks at the WWE could even book things in a way that Strowman and his partner don't get along and yet they still end up winning the titles because the former is too dominant. With rumors hinting that Elias could be a possible partner for Strowman, booking things that way would even make plenty of sense, since those too have had their share of battles.

Strowman challenging for the tag team titles at "WrestleMania" may not have been what many fans envisioned for the bruising wrestler, but if handled right, it can lead to a pretty good outcome.