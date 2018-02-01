Rumors have been hinting for quite some time now that Lesnar will lose his title to Reigns

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Another pay-per-view, another successful title defense for the "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, as he successfully turned away challengers Kane and Braun Strowman at the "Royal Rumble."

Lesnar's current run with the belt has been very impressive, and unless something truly shocking happens between now and April 8, he will walk into "WrestleMania 34" with the Universal Championship still wrapped around his waist.

Many wrestling fans are not really that fond of predictable storylines, and so quite a number of them have begun to sour on Lesnar's reign, though they may become unhappier with how it ends.

Currently, there is an Elimination Chamber match set to take place that will feature six male competitors from the "Monday Night RAW" brand. The winner of that match will then go on to challenge Lesnar for the title at "WrestleMania."

Thanks to their victories in the most recent episode of "RAW," John Cena, Elias and Braun Strowman have booked their spots as the first three competitors in the aforementioned chamber match.

That leaves three spots still up for grabs, and it is widely expected that Roman Reigns will claim one of those.

Reigns seems to be the WWE's handpicked successor to Cena as the face of the company.

Over the course of his current run with the company, he has already been given several accolades, including world title wins, a Royal Rumble victory and various other notable accomplishments.

There is a case to be made that Reigns has done enough to be deserving of his top spot, but again, fans do not want things to be too predictable and so they are using their voices to show their disapproval of him.

While many vocal fans may not like it, it still seems likely that Lesnar and Reigns will be facing off for the Universal title at "WrestleMania" in April.

Strowman can probably be ruled out as a potential opponent for Lesnar given that he has already had multiple chances, while rumors are hinting that Cena may soon be pre-occupied with The Undertaker.

Indie darlings like Finn Balor and Samoa Joe are interesting candidates for a title shot, but it is hard to imagine the WWE higher-ups deeming them "over" enough at this point to warrant a spot alongside Lesnar.

As for Reigns, he has certainly been getting a strong enough reaction to be placed in a main event, and he also does not have an obvious opponent for "WrestleMania" at this point.

It also seems like the folks at the WWE have been building up to a Lesnar-Reigns match for a while now.

The Inquisitr pointed out that Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, referenced an accomplishment shared by his client and Reigns that could be used as something to set up another match between the two men.

Fans can check out the moment in the video embedded below.

Rumors dating back to last year have been hinting that a Lesnar-Reigns match will happen at "WrestleMania 34," and now more than ever, that seems inevitable.