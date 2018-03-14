Lesnar may also leave the WWE right after 'WrestleMania 34'

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

"WrestleMania 34" is still a few weeks away. But even at this point in time, the outcome of one of the pay-per-view's main event matches may already be known.

Just to get everyone up to speed, one of the aforementioned PPV's main matches is going to feature current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Roman Reigns.

It is a rematch of the "WrestleMania 31" main event. This time around though, there will be no "Money in the Bank" cash-ins that will factor into the outcome of the match.

Lesnar and Reigns worked a pretty good match back then, and it is certainly possible that they will be able to do so again. However, one thing they will need to work against is the perceived predictability of the bout.

There were already rumblings dating back to last year that Reigns was going to defeat Lesnar to claim his first Universal Championship, and recent rumors are doing nothing to dissuade fans from believing that will indeed happen.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, via Cageside Seats, Lesnar is currently thinking about going back to the UFC because the WWE is reportedly not going to allow him to compete as a mixed martial artist while under contract with them.

As fans may remember, Lesnar already fought in the Octagon while still with the WWE back in 2016. However, what was supposed to be a triumphant return to MMA was marred by a failed drug test.

The WWE apparently do not want a repeat of that incident.

If Lesnar really is planning a move back to the UFC, that will likely seal his fate as the Universal Champion.

The WWE has already portrayed him as the selfish, absentee champion during his current feud with Reigns, and fans are beginning to express their disdain for him louder as well.

The only logical pay-off to the current angle is to have Lesnar lose to Reigns.

Combine that with Lesnar's reported interest in rejoining the UFC, and a loss at "WrestleMania 34" is almost certain for the "Beast Incarnate."