Now that Wrestlemania 34 is over, the buzz now is all about what is coming next for the winners and losers that emerged at the end of the main WWE pay-per-view event.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was the capper itself — when Brock Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns to keep hold of the Universal Title.

Leading up to Wrestlemania 34, the rumors were one in saying that the match will end with a new champion. The Big Dog was expected to win the title because it is basically what WWE has been building to for years now.

The company wants Reigns to be its new poster boy, but not a lot of fans are on board with that idea. Even then, they expected WWE to go ahead with it, and that The Beast Incarnate will round out the title swaps at the event (every Raw championship belt had new owners by the end of it all). After all, there were talks floating around before the PPV that Lesnar is looking to make his return to the UFC.

Fans were very happily surprised when he emerged the victor, although some are not okay with it as it means that Lesnar, who is basically a part-timer at the company, still has that tight of a grip of the goings-on in the ring.

However, according to CBS Sports, Lesnar has officially re-signed with WWE and is set to defend the title against Reigns in a steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event later this month.

The news comes not long after it was reported that Lesnar and WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon got into a heated exchange not long after his match with Reigns at Wrestlemania 34.

The champion was reportedly angry about something, but Cageside Seats speculates it might have something to do with Reigns getting bloodied up at the match.

Either way, it looks like the two got past this in the end as he has now signed with the company again. Specific details on his renewed contract are yet to be disclosed, but his decision to continue his working relationship with WWE seems to indicate that Lesnar might be holding off on his purported UFC appearance.

Then again, since there is no word yet on the terms of the agreement he has with WWE, it is possible that there might be another clause in there that would allow him to do another one-off MMA match, which was the case in 2016.

UFC president Dana White showed confidence in Lesnar returning to the octagon, declaring only recently that "Brock Lesnar's coming back." He just doesn't know when exactly that would happen.

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet. Lesnar's next appearance will be at Greatest Royal Rumble, which will take place on April 27. This means that he will not appear in the shows leading up to the pay-per-view event.

For now, it seems that Lesnar is not looking to part ways with WWE just yet. It is unclear if he has plans to break things off soon, although a UFC fight appears to be very well on the table.

There are no reports yet on whether or not Lesnar will be able to defend the title or if Reigns gets to finally put it around his waist where McMahon seem to believe it always belonged.

Set to be streamed on WWE Network, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27.