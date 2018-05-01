WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Likely to Remain as Universal Champion for at Least Another Month

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

In another somewhat surprising twist, Brock Lesnar is still the WWE Universal Champion even after his match with Roman Reigns at the recently concluded Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Heading into WrestleMania 34, many fans were expecting Lesnar to drop the title and they were subsequently shocked when he won the main event match that night.

Now, he's defended the title twice against Reigns, and it seems like he may be getting a bit of a break over the next few weeks.

Noted wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer recently talked about Lesnar's situation during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, RingsideNews.com reported. According to Meltzer, Lesnar will not be showing up at WWE's Backlash event that is already scheduled for this Sunday, so that likely means that his next title defense will take place at next month's Money in the Bank event.

The Money in the Bank event, which is scheduled to take place on June 17 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, is reportedly being built up to be one of WWE's big annual events, so Lesnar is almost guaranteed to be a part of the festivities.

So who will Lesnar defend his title against at that event?

Right now at least, it seems like the leading candidate to get that spot is the aforementioned Reigns once again.

Though Lesnar was declared the winner of their Greatest Royal Rumble bout, the finish of the Steel Cage match was a controversial one.

Competitors can win the match by scoring a pinfall, submission or being the first to exit the cage with two feet hitting the floor, and as can be seen in this image tweeted out by the WWE, it sure seems like Reigns got his feet down on the ground first.

The fact that the controversial finish is also being turned into an angle on television could be another sign that it will be used as the reason to justify a third one-on-one match between the two.

It's still not guaranteed that Reigns will be getting that spot, however.

If the higher-ups at the WWE have simply lost faith in Reigns and have come to the conclusion that he should not be the face of the company, then they could have someone else wrestle and take the title away from Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley is someone who could conceivably be positioned as Lesnar's next challenger, and while he's not getting deafening cheers from the crowd currently, that could change once the fans see that the WWE has decided that he should be the guy to beat Lesnar.

Braun Strowman is another candidate to get another crack at dethroning Lesnar as he remains red hot at the moment. Even though he's already failed to wrestle the title away from Lesnar on multiple occasions, the fans may still like it more if he gets the top title in the company as opposed to Reigns.

Many fans have been calling for the WWE to end Lesnar's title run for quite some time now, and while they may get their wish in the not too distant future, they may still have to endure this reign for at least another month or so.