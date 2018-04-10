WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar May Still Leave After WrestleMania 34 Triumph

Rumors hinting that Lesnar could lose the Universal Championship later this month

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

The biggest surprise of WrestleMania 34 was not Asuka losing to Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey looking like a natural inside the squared circle. It wasn't even a previously anonymous kid winning the tag team titles along with Braun Strowman.

By far the biggest surprise of the night was the result of the main event.

Ever since Roman Reigns claimed the opportunity to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for his title at WrestleMania 34, it seemed guaranteed that the former would walk away victorious from their encounter.

That did not turn out to be the case, however, as Lesnar defeated the battered and bloody Reigns to retain his championship.

The result left fans with some important questions.

Have the WWE's decision-makers finally lost faith in Reigns? Did Lesnar's win mean that he will be sticking with the WWE long-term?

The answer to the first question is still hard to determine at this point, but a response for the second may be available now.

Over on Twitter, Bleacher Report's Jeremy Botter passed along some of the information he received recently pertaining to this whole Lesnar situation.

According to Botter, while Lesnar has re-signed with the WWE, the new deal may just be for one match.

Supposedly, WWE chairman Vince McMahon didn't have Reigns win the title at WrestleMania 34 due in part to the crowd making it known that they do not want to see that.

Now, the expectation is that Reigns will wrestle the title away from Lesnar during a different event, with that most likely being the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 27.

Matches have already been announced for the event, and one of those will feature Reigns challenging Lesnar for the Universal Championship again, but this time, the two will compete in a Steel Cage Match.

Things are always subject to change in the world of professional wrestling — as evidenced by the result of the aforementioned Lesnar-Reigns WrestleMania 34 match — but the new expectation now is that Reigns will be victorious at the Greatest Royal Rumble and that he'll be able to celebrate his win in front of an audience that will presumably not boo him continuously.

From there, Reigns will likely go on the lengthy title run that he surprisingly hasn't really had thus far in his career.

As for Lesnar, the expectation is that he will return to the UFC once he is through dropping the title to Reigns. There have long been rumblings that Lesnar is still interested in competing as a mixed martial artist and he may get that opportunity again after the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Given the way this is all playing out, it wouldn't be that surprising if Lesnar spends the next few years competing only in the UFC. The next time Lesnar returns to the WWE, it could just be for his induction into the company's Hall of Fame.

More news about what's next for Brock Lesnar should be made available soon.