Heading into "WrestleMania 34," many wrestling fans assumed that Brock Lesnar would drop the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns after a year-long reign with the strap.

That didn't happen.

So, when the two were paired up again in a Steel Cage match at the "Greatest Royal Rumble," many fans assumed that Lesnar would lose the title during that event.

Once again, though, that did not happen.

Much to the chagrin of a growing number of WWE fans, Lesnar has proven to be quite resilient in title matches. Many fans have been calling for the WWE to get the title away from Lesnar because they have grown tired of him being a part-timer and there have also been complaints about the way he's been working during matches.

For whatever reason, though, the decision-makers at the WWE have proven hesitant to take the title from him, and the latest rumors are hinting that he's going to be the Universal Champion for at least another two months.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, industry insider Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar is not scheduled to make an appearance at next month's "Money in the Bank" event, Wrestling Inc. reported.

Lesnar not being scheduled for that event means that he likely won't be defending or losing the Universal Championship on that day as well.

On top of that, it's not even clear when Lesnar will defend the title next.

Because the "Extreme Rules" event, which is scheduled to take place on July 15, is the next one on the calendar, that's being mentioned as the one where Lesnar may finally lose his title, but that's far from guaranteed, too.

Given what the folks at the WWE have already invested into Lesnar's current title reign, it would seem strange if they decided to end it on a minor pay-per-view, though admittedly, the way the decision-makers have handled the champ's booking recently has been quite odd.

One byproduct of Lesnar likely holding on to the Universal title past the "Money in the Bank" event is that he will break CM Punk's record for the longest WWE world title reign in the modern era.

As Cageside Seats pointed out, Lesnar only needs to hold on to the title until June 9 to break that record and given the way things have been going lately, it seems safe to assume that he will indeed be the new holder of that record soon enough.

At this point, it's still unclear who Lesnar may lose the title to.

Recent rumors pegged Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns as the leading candidates to defeat Lesnar for the title, but they appear to be embroiled in other matters at the moment.

It's quite possible that a challenger for Lesnar's Universal Championship may not emerge until after the Money in the Bank event, so fans may want to settle in and just enjoy the feuds going on at the moment and not worry about the world title picture that much.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.