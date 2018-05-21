WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Next Opponent Could Be His Polar Opposite in Terms of Ring Work

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Brock Lesnar is still the reigning WWE Universal Champion, and at this point, the time of his next title defense remains unclear.

Even his next challenger has remained unknown up to this point, though some recent rumblings are hinting that the WWE could have been working toward something that doesn't involve Roman Reigns for Lesnar's next match.

According to PWInsider via Cageside Seats, the man who could step up to challenge Lesnar next may be none other than "The Architect" Seth Rollins.

Should the higher-ups at the WWE decide to have Rollins challenge Lesnar for the title next, there will be an interesting dynamic at play between the two wrestlers.

Whereas Lesnar has famously been missing from WWE television for much of the last year, showing up sporadically only for big pay-per-views and promo packages, Rollins has been the number one workhorse for the company.

Lesnar has limited himself only to a few title defenses, and he hasn't even shown up on all the RAW PPVs. On the other hand, Rollins has gone from one feud to the next over the past year, and he even wrestled for over a full hour on an episode of Monday Night RAW back in February.

That disparity between the two will make it easier for WWE's creative team to come up with a compelling storyline.

On one side, they could really focus on Rollins' redemption and how he has gone from a reviled heel champion who hid behind the Authority to someone who now takes on all challengers and does so with eagerness and excitement. Lesnar could then be portrayed as this spoiled champion who only fights when it's convenient for him and as someone who could not care less about the boos he's getting from the crowd.

What makes a potential Lesnar-Rollins match for the Universal Championship even more intriguing is that the two wrestlers have a history with one another.

Rollins was the man who put an end to Lesnar's lengthy title run at WrestleMania 31, and the two of them even headlined the 2015 edition of WWE Battleground. During that feud, Lesnar was the one being portrayed as the man who was screwed out of a championship while Rollins was being shown as this guy who would do anything to just escape with the title still around his waist.

That 2015 match was not properly finished as The Undertaker's surprise return put a sudden end to the proceedings, but now, Lesnar and Rollins could rekindle their feud without worrying about external forces getting involved.

As for when this match could happen, Lesnar is widely expected not to make an appearance at next month's Money in the Bank event, and he's also currently expected to miss Extreme Rules in July. That leaves SummerSlam as the next possible staging ground for the rumored Lesnar-Rollins title match.

Saving a Lesnar-Rollins title match for SummerSlam would help get more fans really invested in the bout and it would be a fitting main event for one of the WWE's biggest yearly spectacles.