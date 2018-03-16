WWE Rumors CM Punk: Ronda Rousey Talks About Possible Return for Former Superstar

REUTERS/Jason Merritt CM Punk is rumored to be returning to WWE.

In a recent interview, former UFC fighter-turned-WWE superstar Ronda Rousey talks about former WWE superstar-turned-UFC fighter CM Punk and whether or not he should return to the squared circle.

In an interview with Metro, Rousey was asked if she would like to see CM Punk return to the WWE, perhaps participate in a storyline involving herself.

"I think everybody on Earth would love to see him back in WWE, and I would completely fall all over myself and be honored if he wanted to be involved with me in any way, shape or form," Rousey said.

"But also, it's not all about everyone else. It's his life and it's about him. He's doing what he enjoys, what he's passionate about and what brings out the best of him."

She compared Punk's departure from the WWE and foray into UFC with her own journey from one industry to the other.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people that wish I would come back to fighting, but you know what, I don't fight for them, and he doesn't wrestle for us."

Rousey says that CM Punk is happy where he is right now, and it is his decision, and his alone, whether or not he would like to return to professional wrestling. She says that he has a gift for wrestling and, if he were to ever return, she would be happy to be a part of it, but she would also be content just to watch his return from the sidelines.

As for Punk himself? Well for now, he seems quite happy where he is. Earlier this week, the former WWE superstar announced that he would be making a return to the octagon for UFC 225 this June, two years after his debut match against Mickey Gall in UFC 203 back in 2016.

No information has come out regarding who Punk will face in the upcoming bout, but some rumors say that MMA journalist and part-time fighter Mike Jackson may be stepping up to the plate to face him.