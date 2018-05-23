WWE Rumors: Could a Recent Development Be a Stepping Stone in a Potential In-Ring Return for CM Punk?

Libel trial involving CM Punk, Colt Cabana and Dr. Chris Amman has reportedly been delayed while both sides work on a possible settlement

Wikimedia Commons/Ed Webster CM Punk on tour with other WWE superstars back in 2011

There was a time in the not too distant past when Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk to most wrestling fans, was the biggest star in the WWE.

From 2011 to 2013, Punk frequently headlined WWE pay-per-views and he even held the company's top title for 434 days.

Punk built his popularity off of being one of the best talkers in the company, someone who could captivate crowds by merely sitting in the middle of a ring and going on an extended monologue.

That wasn't all, as Punk was also an exceptional wrestler who utilized different moves that enabled him to stand out from other members of the roster.

Unfortunately, Punk's run with the WWE did not end on good terms, and a while after he left, he aired his grievances with the company while serving as the guest of fellow wrestler Colt Cabana on the latter's "Art of Wrestling" podcast.

During that podcast appearance, Punk alleged that a WWE doctor named Chris Amman misdiagnosed a staph infection and also knowingly allowed him to wrestle even while he was dealing with a number of injuries.

Those allegations eventually drew a lawsuit from Dr. Amman, and the trial for the libel case was set to begin this week, but it has been delayed.

According to sources spoken to by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the reason for why the trial has been delayed is because the two sides are working on a possible settlement.

There's also a chance that the trial may be delayed further.

So why should WWE fans be interested in this recent development?

Well, as Sportskeeda pointed out, the lawsuit is one of those big hurdles standing in the way of a potential WWE return for Punk. Should the two sides indeed reach a settlement, then that's one less obstacle that needs to be dealt with.

To be clear, a settlement being reached in this case is not an automatic indicator that Punk will soon be wrestling for the WWE again, but it could be a step in the right direction.

Ever since Punk walked out on the company years ago, many fans have been calling for him to come back.

Wrestling history is filled with memorable comebacks so it's certainly not out of the question that a Punk return could happen.

Then again, it's also possible that the reason Punk and Cabana want this lawsuit settled is that the former wants no distractions in the lead up to his upcoming UFC fight.

Punk is currently scheduled to fight Mike "The Truth" Jackson at "UFC 225" on June 9. With that fight so close, the last thing Punk may want to be preoccupied with is a trial.

It is still unclear how all of this will work out and whether Punk and Cabana will indeed be able to reach a settlement with Dr. Amman. What is certain though, is that many fans will be following this situation as it continues to develop.

