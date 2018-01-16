WWE Rumors: Could Roman Reigns Really Win the 2018 Royal Rumble Match?

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf Is Roman Reigns set to win the Royal Rumble match a second time?

Back in 2015, Roman Reigns emerged as the last man standing from the Royal Rumble match.

Reigns famously notched that win in front of a Philadelphia crowd that was not exactly thrilled to see a wrestler who they perceived to be undeserving receive that kind of accolade from the WWE's higher-ups.

Not even The Rock's involvement in the match could get the members of the crowd to side with Reigns, as evidenced by the thunderous boos being hurled at him after he was officially declared as the winner.

It would be easy to assume that the decision-makers at the WWE would like to stay as far away from repeating that scene again. And yet, recent rumors are hinting that instead of steering clear from that, they may be planning to have that take place again at this year's "Royal Rumble" pay-per-view.

Apparently, Reigns is now one of the wrestlers with a decent shot at winning the Rumble match based on the latest rumors, "@WrestleVotes" reported.

It makes some sense for the WWE to go in that direction.

Since winning the WWE Universal Championship at last year's "WrestleMania," Brock Lesnar has managed to turn back all of the challengers for his title. In the process, he has also established himself as the company's clear-cut top guy.

That also makes him a prime target for Reigns to take down. Reigns has been built up to be the current and future face of the WWE, and while many fans may not want him in that spot, it is still ultimately the people at the company who have the final say.

Reigns defeating Lesnar and winning the Universal Championship has seemed inevitable for months, and if the former does win the Rumble match, that scenario will almost certainly take place.

Still, there is a chance that the WWE could go in a different direction in terms of who they have winning the Rumble.

As mentioned earlier, many of the fans in Philadelphia were not very happy to see Reigns win in 2015, and they probably will not be excited to see that happen again. Having a triumphant Reigns get booed out of the building may not be something that the people at the WWE want, and the possibility of that happening could have them select someone else as the Rumble winner.

The Royal Rumble match is typically one of the most intriguing events the people at the WWE put on every year, and this year's edition could be particularly interesting because of the venue, the crowd and the looming possibility of history repeating itself.