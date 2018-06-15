Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Brock Lesnar recently became the longest-reigning world champion of the modern era after his current run as the WWE Universal Champion went over the 434-day mark, eclipsing the record previously set by CM Punk.

This new record only serves to further cement Lesnar's legacy in the WWE and adds to what has already been a truly remarkable second run in the company for the man known as the "Beast Incarnate."

Since coming back to the WWE in 2012, Lesnar has embarked on lengthy title reigns and headlined major pay-per-views, and he even ended up being the man to earn that coveted first WrestleMania win against legendary wrestler The Undertaker.

Lesnar's second run in the WWE is arguably the best anyone has had in the company just in terms of the accolades he's received. The folks at the WWE have certainly built him up in a way that he almost seems invincible, but of course, since this is pro wrestling, he will eventually have to be knocked off his perch.

After Lesnar managed to survive both WrestleMania 34 and The Greatest Royal Rumble with the title still wrapped around his waist, the assumption many WWE fans began to make was that he would finally lose his title at the next major PPV, which would be "SummerSlam."

However, that apparently is not a done deal at the moment.

According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, via Cageside Seats, Lesnar has not been booked by WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for any upcoming event, be it a PPV or an episode of Monday Night RAW.

At this point, it's still unclear why Lesnar has not been booked for an upcoming match.

So, does this recent development mean that Lesnar's title reign could last beyond "SummerSlam" and possibly even until the "Survivor Series" in November or the other major PPVs next year?

Well, that is technically within the realm of possibility, but the safe assumption is that Lesnar will drop the Universal title sooner rather than later.

While the higher-ups at the WWE aren't exactly known for always listening to what their crowds are chanting for, even they have likely heard about the grumblings about the ostensible top guy in the company not being a full-time performer.

In the beginning, Lesnar being the champion while also being a part-timer was kind of a novel and intriguing concept, but now, many fans would rather see the company's top belt on someone who shows up regularly.

Also, there are still rumblings that Lesnar will make his return to the UFC sometime in the near future, and before he can focus full-time on a return to the Octagon, he will need to lose the Universal title.

There are still other matters that need to be settled first before Lesnar can pass the title over to someone else — for instance, no other wrestler has emerged as a contender for the title just yet, though there are rumors hinting that Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns could be the champ's next challenger — but enough time remains between now and SummerSlam to get things in order.

Lesnar losing the title at SummerSlam is not set in stone, but it still seems to be the likely ending for his record-breaking reign.