Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

The number one item on many WWE fans' wish lists right now is to see absentee Universal Champion Brock Lesnar finally lose the company's top belt.

For quite some time now, the expectation has been that Lesnar will drop his title at SummerSlam in August, but new developments on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW seemed to cast some doubt on that happening.

As announced by storyline RAW general manager Kurt Angle, a "snag in the contractual agreement" caused Lesnar to pull out of an agreement that would have involved him facing off against the winner of a multi-man match at the Extreme Rules event.

Things only became even more confusing when Lesnar advocate Paul Heyman took to Facebook to disparage several of the company's top guys while also hinting at his client returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

While things are admittedly a bit confusing, fans who want to see Lesnar drop the belt can rest assured that what they have been waiting for could still take place at "SummerSlam."

According to a noted industry insider who goes by the name @WrestleVotes on Twitter, the things that have been going on recently are all part of the main storyline and that Lesnar is indeed still expected to show up at WWE's second largest event of the year.

It makes sense for the WWE to come up with this kind of storyline because it provides them with a way to explain away Lesnar's prolonged absence while giving RAW's top guys something to talk about.

As for who Lesnar will face off against Lesnar for the Universal title, the tipster revealed that long-time challenger Roman Reigns is currently "still involved" in the plan. However, the tipster also hinted that the title match may not just be a one-on-one affair between Lesnar and Reigns.

It sure seems that Lesnar is still on track to finally lose his title at SummerSlam and the coming weeks should provide more clarity regarding this situation.