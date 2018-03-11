Possibility exists that Strowman might not even wrestle at the April 8 PPV

It is hard to come up with someone who enjoyed a better 2017 in the WWE than Braun Strowman.

Prior to last year, Strowman came off as just another generic WWE big man who would maybe get a few main event pushes over a solid but not really that special in-ring career.

Strowman did a lot to change that last year, as he showed that he can be a compelling character while squaring off against the likes of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn and remaining as such whenever he pulls off incredible feats of strength.

Strowman lifting up an ambulance remains a memorable moment.

Using the Big Show as a battering ram to destroy a steel cage was quite the spectacle too.

If many WWE fans had their way, Strowman would be involved in the main event of "WrestleMania 34" next month. Some fans would probably even prefer to have him be the Universal Champion right now.

For different reasons, however, Strowman is not currently penciled in as the headliner for this year's "Mania" main event, but maybe that can still change.

According to The Wrestling Observer via PopCulture.com, Strowman does not have a defined role for "WrestleMania 34" just yet.

Apparently, the people at the WWE want to have Strowman available just in case the issues currently involving Roman Reigns may eventually lead to "The Big Dog" needing to be removed from the Universal Championship match.

If that happens, Strowman may end up getting elevated to the main event, and he will be the one to challenge Brock Lesnar for the title.

The flipside to that possibility is that if nothing comes from this current controversy surrounding Reigns, then Strowman may not even be able to compete at "WrestleMania" because it would probably be too late to properly build a program involving him.

Those are quite the extreme possibilities for Strowman.

Thanks to this latest rumor, fans will likely be paying very close attention to Strowman over these next few weeks to see what may happen with him.

Strowman has shown over the past year that he is a true star in the WWE, but at this point, it is still unclear if he will have an opportunity to shine at "WrestleMania 34."