WWE Rumors: Expect More 'Reality' To Be Injected Into the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar Storyline

Reigns' fiery promo on the recent episode of 'RAW' could just be the opening salvo in a contentious buildup to the 'WrestleMania' match

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf The WWE may have just found a way to get fans to cheer for Roman Reigns

The moment it was made official, it seemed like the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar "WrestleMania" match for the Universal Championship was going to be a disaster.

Many fans were against the idea of Reigns being the top guy in the company, while there were also people who have grown tired of Lesnar being a part-time performer but also a full-time champion.

Pitting two wrestlers who fans have grown to despise seemed like a really bad move on the part of the WWE, but something that happened on the most recent episode of "Monday Night RAW" is offering hope that maybe this feud can be salvaged and even be successful.

For those who may have missed it, Reigns cut what was arguably the best promo of his career last Monday, tearing into the absent Lesnar and calling him "entitled," even chiding the champ for hanging out with UFC president Dana White instead of showing up at a recent pay-per-view event.

Reigns even managed to get the crowd to cheer for him as he continued his tirade on Lesnar.

The promo was something different and had the hallmarks of being a shoot – wrestling parlance for something unscripted – and apparently, fans can expect to see more things like that in the weeks leading up to "WrestleMania."

According to F4Wonline via Wrestling Inc., the goal of the buildup to the Reigns-Lesnar match is to get fans cheering for the former.

Judging by what transpired on "RAW," it looks like the first step was a success, and the WWE may be best served to continue down this path and constantly frame Reigns as the leader of a locker room revolting against a mostly missing champion.

Fans should not be surprised if the next few weeks feature Reigns cutting more scathing promos and possibly even getting into physical altercations with Lesnar.

The "WrestleMania" main event that seemed destined to be a disaster now has a chance to work, and it could be due in part to Reigns getting "real" over these next few weeks.