WWE Rumors: Finn Balor And The Miz At WrestleMania 34

WWE website John Cena beats Finn Balor for the WrestleMania championship opportunity on Jan. 29.

There have been rumors going around about a feud between former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion Finn Balor and current Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Following this, a WrestleMania Intercontinental Title Match between the two is expected in the near future.

During Monday Night Raw several weeks ago, Balor, along with his former Bullet Club/NJPW associates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, had a match against Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and Elias. Together, they formed The Balor Club. With this, The Balor Club has started reviving their dominance in the WWE.

But, despite building himself, Balor did not make the cut for this year's Elimination Chamber after his crushing loss to 16-time World Champion John Cena. This had been a major event of the night, as Balor had been seeking to avenge himself after Cena eliminated him from the Royal Rumble.

Balor's loss to Cena resulted in several rumors regarding Balor's wrestling career, as there had been an uproar from fans on how WWE was not giving Balor enough exposure. With this, speculations on how WWE would attend to Balor came to play.

According to the latest report from the Body Slam Website, WWE has been talking internally about Balor going against The Miz and his stable The Miztourage. Along with this, some are anticipating that the feud would eventually lead up to a match at WrestleMania 34 for the Intercontinental Title. This could be the only move WWE would take with Balor's loss to Cena.

However, there have also been rumors that proposed that it would be The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman who would be challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Title. If this were the case, it would be Strowman's first ever WrestleMania ever. Nothing has been confirmed so far.

However, fans should be excited about the potential fight between the two. It may lead to a lot of interesting events for the WrestleMania event.