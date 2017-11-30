WWE Rumors: Is the Foundation Being Laid Down for The Shield's Second Breakup?

Rumors hint that a heel turn could once again be the reason for the faction splitting up

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows The Shield may be about to break up again

The reunion of The Shield was one of the biggest moments in pro wrestling this year.

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are some of the WWE's biggest stars today. They have all been crowned as world champions and have headlined pay-per-views.

Still, no matter how much they have accomplished as individuals, there have been constant calls for them to reunite coming from more than a few fans.

The WWE finally gave fans the reunion they were looking for earlier this year. The Shield is a thing again, and Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins are working together once more.

However, there is a very real chance that this reunion will be short-lived and that this coming breakup could be uglier than the last.

As some wrestling fans may recall, there were rumors that surfaced not too long ago that suggested that the reunited Shield could be done in again by another heel turn.

According to an earlier report from PW Mania, the idea of Ambrose betraying Reigns and Rollins effectively causing the breakup of The Shield has apparently been discussed. The report also noted that the heel turn may even lead to Ambrose and Rollins squaring off at next year's "WrestleMania."

Famously, back in 2014, it was Rollins who turned his back on Ambrose and Reigns.

It makes sense for the decision-makers at the WWE to pursue such a storyline as it involves a compelling narrative and some of their biggest stars. They might even make it seem like Ambrose was planning this betrayal all along to really get back at Rollins and show him just how much that original incident scarred him.

Having Ambrose work heel could also add another layer of complexity to his onscreen character.

The only real downside to that storyline is that it would break up The Shield mere months after the group just reunited and fans may not be pleased by that.

Still, the folks at the WWE may already be laying the groundwork for this angle.

Following his match at the Nov. 27 episode of "Monday Night RAW," Rollins was asked if the members of The Shield were about to go their separate ways.

Rollins responded by clearly stating that was not the case, but that he even did so onscreen could be a clue that a breakup is coming sooner rather than later.

Wrestling fans may want to catch as much of this reunited Shield as they can, as it may not be long before the group implodes once more.