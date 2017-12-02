WWE Rumors: John Cena-Brock Lesnar Match Could Be in the Works for an Upcoming Marquee PPV

REUTERS/Keith Bedford Wrestler John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are two of the most easily recognizable WWE stars in the world today. And sometime soon, these two veterans of the squared circle may be set to clash once more.

According to a recent report from Four3Four.com, the folks at the WWE are looking for someone who they can cast as the challenger for Lesnar's Universal title at next year's "Royal Rumble." And apparently, one of the wrestlers being discussed for the spot is Cena.

In some ways, it makes no sense for the WWE to have Cena and Lesnar fighting for the company's top championship at one of the marquee pay-per-views.

For one, Cena and Lesnar do not need each other's star power to gain any more attention from the fans. On top of that, Lesnar is the "Monday Night RAW" champion, while Cena is fresh off representing "SmackDown Live" at the "Survivor Series," though the WWE could probably explain that plothole away by citing the latter's "free agent" status.

A Cena-Lesnar match is also far from being rare.

Throughout the years, these two men have faced off against each other on multiple occasions, with the latest one taking place during the 2015 "Royal Rumble" when Cena and Lesnar along with Seth Rollins competed in a "Triple Threat" match. Their first encounter happened during a Sept. 2002 edition of "SmackDown."

Still, for the WWE, the appeal of a Cena-Lesnar title match may prove inescapable, and that is understandable given their star power. A bout between the two may not make the most sense, but it could generate some mainstream headlines. The amount of attention that a match like that could draw may be reason enough for the WWE to sign off on it, even if it is lacking in a few ways.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.