WWE Rumors: John Cena Is Not Expected to Claim His Third Royal Rumble Match Win This Year

New rumors hint Cena will have an important match at 'WrestleMania,' but not one involving either world title

Even as a part-timer, John Cena is still one of the WWE's biggest stars. So whenever he makes an announcement related to his in-ring career, fans listen.

Recently, Cena's wrestling-related announcement was all about the upcoming "Royal Rumble" event and how he would be involved in it.

Over on Twitter, Cena announced that he would be one of the 30 men participating in the Royal Rumble match.

The announcement did not really come as any surprise as the aforementioned event is one of the biggest on the WWE calendar, and Cena's inclusion in the eponymous match gives it a greater amount of star power.

Given that Cena has won the match two times before and is also expected to be closing in on his record-breaking 17th world title win, he became one of the early favorites to emerge victorious from the Rumble too.

Recent rumors are hinting at something different, however.

Over on Twitter, "@WrestleVotes," an account that has provided accurate leaks in the past, shared that Cena winning this year's Rumble was no longer likely and that was because the "big" match he was apparently in line for does not involve either "RAW's" Universal Championship or "SmackDown's" WWE Championship.

Though Cena has gained more goodwill from hardcore wrestling fans in recent years, it is likely that many of them still would have booed yet another Rumble triumph for the long-time face of the WWE.

So, if Cena is not winning the Rumble and is also not being lined up for a world title match, then exactly what could he be involved in at "WrestleMania?"

In an earlier tweet, "@WrestleVotes" mentioned that a match between Cena and The Undertaker was "on the table."

Any match involving Cena can be called a big one, but a potential "WrestleMania" clash with The Undertaker could be legendary. So if the folks at the WWE are indeed leaning in that direction, then it is easy to see why they will be more than willing to not have Cena win the Rumble this year and set that epic encounter up instead.

But while The Undertaker has not been announced thus far as a Rumble match entrant, he has been confirmed to make an appearance on the Jan. 22 episode of "RAW," which also happens to be the last one before the "Royal Rumble" event.

Maybe Cena will not be winning the Rumble this year, but it could still be a memorable event for him if he comes face to face with The Undertaker.