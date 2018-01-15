WWE Rumors: John Cena vs. Samoa Joe to Happen at Royal Rumble?

WWE Raw star Samoa Joe has just dropped Rhyno during last week's Monday night installment, but the wrestler is not wasting one second of his appearance. He immediately took the mic to announce that he is joining this year's Royal Rumble, and he hints at a target in mind in the upcoming free-for-all.

The Jan. 8 edition of "Monday Night Raw" saw Samoa Joe and Rhyno going at it, but one highlight of the night took place at the center of the ring, post-match. Fresh from a victory over his opponent, the Samoan Submission Machine announced his entry in WrestleMania 34's main event, as Cageside Seat recaps.

Joe took the mic to announce his entry, and as he was being asked about what he feels his chances are like against 29 other top wrestlers, he took issue with one name in particular. Randy Orton was mentioned, along with Shinsuke Nakamura and others, but when John Cena was brought up, it sparked a reaction from Samoa Joe.

Upon hearing the name, Joe grabbed the mic. "John Cena is a name that I will never forget," he intoned.

"And in the Royal Rumble, he will be the first man that I eliminate," he announced right there and then. He might have to get in line, though, as John Cena looks to have plenty on his plate this coming WrestleMania.

John Cena and AJ Styles may be off the table for now, according to reports, but Cena might be heading to something a bit more upscale. A match between him and the recently retired Undertaker is looking likely as well, and when that happens, it could be a highlight match that can rival the Royal Rumble itself.