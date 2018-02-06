WWE Rumors: Kane Possible Injured

WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at "WrestleMania 33" at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

Glenn Thomas Jacobs, more popularly known in the ring as Kane, is rumored to be injured following Monday's "Raw" in WWE.

On Monday, the Triple Threat match among Kane, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar was interrupted when the 50-year-old veteran wrestler was rushed to the medical facility. This happened after Strowman tipped the announce table on top of Kane during the heated "Last Man Standing" battle.

According to a Twitter post from WWE, Kane "crawled his way out of the medical facility before he could be examined and has not been heard from since."

INJURY UPDATE: @KaneWWE crawled his way out of the medical facility before he could be examined and has not been heard from since. https://t.co/Ucivwf7yiO — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018

Critics, however, say that Kane seemed less aggressive during Monday's "Raw," as if he really did not put up much fight. Fans have two theories.

One, Kane was already nursing an injury before the Triple Threat match. Injuries are common to tenured wrestlers like the so-called "Big Red Machine," and viewers have seen a-less-than-exceptional performance from him in recent months. Since he returned to WWE last year following 10 months of inactivity, fans saw him in a much lighter schedule, and mostly appearing only on a part-time basis.

Last Monday's "Raw," in particular, suggests that he has been working hurt for some time, and Strowman just dug his WWE grave deeper. It could also be that he is just running out of in-ring gas. But then again, wrestlers older than Kane, like the Undertaker, are still swinging in WWE.

The other theory is that Kane is using this injury to get away from WWE and prepare for the upcoming elections. He is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane did not really plan on being an active wrestler during his campaign and his possible injury could not have come at a better time.

Whether Kane is really injured once again or is just getting ready for his mayoral candidacy, there is one thing for sure — the veteran wrestler is taking some time off and will be out of the ring for a while.