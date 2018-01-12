WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle May Be Teasing One Last World Title Run

A recent tweet from Angle has prompted speculations that he may soon be involved in a world title match

Wikimedia Commons Another world title win could be in Kurt Angle's future

Kurt Angle enjoyed a pretty eventful 2017.

After getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, Angle was then named as the in-storyline general manager for "Monday Night RAW."

Things did not end there for the Olympian, however, as he also made his return to ring action in 2017, famously teaming up with The Shield members Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at the "TLC" pay-per-view event in October. He then followed that up by being involved in the main event of the "Survivor Series," during which he was partnered with Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Triple H to face off against the members of Team SmackDown.

Angle has yet to have another match in the WWE since then, but it would not be surprising if he got that opportunity again.

Angle himself may have even teased what the people at the WWE have in mind for him in the near future.

Over on Twitter, Angle drew attention to a GIF of himself winning the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2006. He then posed a question to himself as he wondered if he still had another title win in him.

More than a few fans who replied to Angle's tweet expressed their support for the idea of him claiming another world title run.

So does this mean that Angle will be involved and possibly even win a world title match anytime soon?

For what it is worth, earlier rumors have hinted that Angle may not be done as an in-ring competitor just yet. An earlier edition of Cageside Seats' Rumor Roundup noted that though he may no longer wrestle full-time, he may still be featured at the WWE's "Big 4" pay-per-views, which are the "Royal Rumble," "WrestleMania," "SummerSlam" and the "Survivor Series" for those unaware.

Angle is not getting a world title shot at the "Royal Rumble" since championship matches have already been set for that event, though there is a chance he may be given an opportunity later in the year. The folks at the WWE have certainly not shied away from giving older wrestlers world title runs in the past, so Angle getting one himself is hardly out of the question.

Angle may not need another world title win to secure his status as an all-time great, but there is still a chance he may get one anyway.