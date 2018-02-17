WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle to Face Seth Rollins in 'WrestleMania 2018'

Facebook/Kurt Angle Rumors claim that Kurt Angle may face Seth Rollins in Wrestlemania 2018.

Wrestling fans may witness a battle between two generations of wrestlers as rumors claim that WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is planning a match between Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle in the upcoming "WrestleMania 2018."

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement, rumors claiming that the company is setting up a match between Rollin and Angle in this year's "Wrestlemania" continue to grow louder. According to reports, Rollins and Angle have been crossing paths recently, thanks to the former's involvement with Jason Jordan whom he won the Tag Team championship with, and this may be a hint of the possibility of their showdown of wrestling might inside the rink.

As of this writing, no one can really confirm the veracity of the reports, but many wrestling fans are already looking forward to the match of the two generations of wrestlers. While Rollin has been a part of the WWE since 2010, Angle only returned to the rink last year as the leader of Team RAW in the Survivor Series and as the RAW general manager.

Prior to the rumors on a Rollin-Angle "Wrestlemania" match, though, there had been talks on who the two's opponents would be. Angle, for instance, was speculated to face Jordan, although it was eventually followed by another unconfirmed report saying that he would pair with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie.

Rollins, on the other hand, was first rumored to face Dean Ambrose. However, with his Shield teammate getting injured, he was eventually rumored to face Jordan as well. As Jordan also sustained an injury, speculations claiming that he will be facing Finn Balor also started circulating online.

Although recent rumors about Rollin and Angle are yet to be confirmed, there is no denying that more WWE fans favor the speculated match pairing. As the rumored list of "Wrestlemania 2018" matches seems to be changing every week, some can only hope that WWE will really make the match between Rollin and Angle a reality and do it right as it is a rare opportunity.

"WrestleMania 2018" is set to happen at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans this April 8. Whether the perennial grand wrestling event will feature a match between Rollin and Angle, fans can only speculate for now.