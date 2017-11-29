WWE Rumors: Main Event Could Feature a Title vs. Title Match Involving Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf Roman Reigns is rumored to be involved in 'WrestleMania 34's' main event

One particular WWE-related rumor that has persisted throughout this year is that "WrestleMania 34's" main event is already essentially set and that it would feature current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Roman Reigns.

While that rumor has not been confirmed by anyone in the WWE, the things that have happened since "WrestleMania 33" have done a lot to convince wrestling fans that the company's decision-makers really are building up to that match.

Lesnar has easily put away the challengers that have been placed in front of him, while Reigns has carved out a clear path to "Mania's" main event himself by often winning his high-profile matches.

Lately though, a new rumor is hinting that the "WrestleMania 34" main event may be changed, though probably not significantly enough in the minds of many fans.

According to a recent report from Four3Four.com, the folks at the WWE are apparently thinking about making the Lesnar-Reigns "WrestleMania" clash a Title vs. Title match.

Lesnar would of course defend his Universal title while Reigns may go into the match with his recently won Intercontinental Championship in tow.

If the folks at the WWE do decide to go in that direction, it would not be the first time that the "WrestleMania" main event featured two champions putting their titles on the line against one another.

Famously, "WrestleMania VI" featured then Intercontinental Champion Ultimate Warrior going up against then World Champion Hulk Hogan. Both titles were on the line in that match and the Ultimate Warrior ended up walking away with both straps at the end of the event.

Given the way Reigns has been built up and Lesnar's uncertain future with the company, there is a very real chance that a Title vs. Title match between those two could go down the same way as that Warrior-Hogan clash did.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.