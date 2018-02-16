WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella To Team Up With John Cena at Madison Square Garden

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok John Cena and Nikki Bella to face off with Elias and Bayley this March.

Nikki Bella will be returning this March to the WWE for her next match following her appearance at last month's Royal Rumble. However, there is also speculation that a rivalry may be brewing between The Bella Twins which could lead to an epic face off at Wrestlemania 34.

According to Ringside News, WWE is reportedly advertising a mixed tag team match at WWE's Live Event at Madison Square Garden where Nikki will be teaming with John Cena to face Elias and Bayley at the show.

There is also speculation that Nikki Bella could return this April at Wrestlemania following her questionable actions against her twin. While rumors are rampant, it is still unconfirmed what The Bella Twins will be doing at the event.

Earlier this year, the twins returned for the 25th anniversary of Raw and participated in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble. Nikki and Brie reached the final three alongside Asuka where Nikki was number 27 followed by Brie at number 28.

While most fans expected the twins to dispatch Asuka before facing off with each other, Nikki stunned the crowd by eliminating Brie. However, her actions were for naught as she was soon eliminated by Asuka who went on to claim the match.

Many took this an angle to set up a new rivalry between the two sisters for WrestleMania 34. Aside from her brief stint at Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella hasn't been wrestling since Wrestlemania 33 suggesting that she is still dealing with her previous injuries.

This puts more credence into a Wrestlemania 34 face off with her sister has her inability to return full time coupled with her popularity means that the WWE needs to make her appearances count. However, it's still a long way to Wrestlemania with a few events still on schedule where Nikki could potentially return to the ring.