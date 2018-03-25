WWE Rumors: Returning Fighter Setting Up to Be Roman Reigns' New Rival After Wrestlemania 34?

YouTube/WWE A screenshot of Roman Reigns from WWE "Raw"

There is as much buzz surrounding what will follow Wrestlemania 34 as there is surrounding the event itself.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is already plotting what's next for Roman Reigns after the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, and the company is reportedly looking at Samoa Joe as a possible contender.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Samoa Joe has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering a knee injury, but he is not expected to return until the "Raw" episode after Wrestlemania 34.

Meltzer says that Samoa Joe, who has not wrestled since January, is set to work with Reigns in a span of WWE live shows in the coming months, during which their rivalry will be jumpstarted and fueled.

However, Forbes pointed out that the Reigns vs. Samoa Joe feud is not set in stone just yet especially with a rumored Superstar Shakeup coming up in May.

The fighters might end up being moved to Smackdown, although the abovementioned publication believes that Reigns is unlikely to be transferred.

Samoa Joe could transfer, so his planned feud with the Big Dog might be scrapped anyway. Also, with more superstars expected to join and return to the company, WWE might be changing their minds.

#Soon A post shared by Samoa Joe (@samoajoe_wwe) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:40am PST

For now, the focus is Wrestlemania 34, where Reigns is set to take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. WWE's purported plan is for him to defeat The Beast Incarnate to become the face of the company, which is what they have been building to for years, much to the chagrin of some fans who believe that he just does not have what it takes to be a believable underdog hero.

Either way, fans will likely see more of Reigns after Wrestlemania 34. Fans of Samoa Joe, on the other hand, should be in for a treat about what is waiting for him when he returns to the squared circle.

With regards to the actual match-ups in the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn was removed from the line-up, but they are still expected to fight — on the same side.

According to Cageside Seats, Owens and Zayn are set to team up to take on Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, who has recently been cleared to wrestle.

He is finally returning to the ring after three years, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than choosing Wrestlemania as the venue. After all, legions of fans have been waiting for Bryan's comeback for the longest time.

Meanwhile, for her first Wrestlemania experience as a wrestler, Ronda Rousey will team up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Her next Wrestlemania stint is expected to be a battle with Asuka, who is reportedly set to keep the women's championship for a year, setting up Rousey as the possible new champion come 2019.

To make Wrestlemania 34 more star-studded, John Cena and Undertaker will reportedly go toe to toe at the event. While nothing has been confirmed yet, media outlets believe it is in the cards and that it should be announced next week to drum up more excitement.

Wrestlemania 34 will take place on Sunday, April 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.