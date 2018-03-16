WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Suspended After Raw Outburst

REUTERS/Tami Chappell WWE wrestlers Alberto Del Rio (L) and Roman Reigns participate during the WWE Survivor Series, a professional wrestling event at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia November 22, 2015.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon suspends Roman Reigns, but takes it back after news of Brock Lesnar's possible return to UFC came out.

On Monday night's episode of Raw, which was live on Sky Sports, Reigns publicly censured the WWE boss after Lesnar once again failed to address his fans about their highly rumored Universal title match at next month's WrestleMania.

McMahon did not like The Big Dog's attitude and immediately retaliated by giving him a suspension. "I reminded Roman of an expression his cousin The Rock used to say, which is 'know your role and shut your mouth'," McMahon explained, adding that the wrestler's suspension will last until further notice.

McMahon, however, clarified that Reigns will still appear on next week's episode of Raw. He added that the highly anticipated match between him and Lesnar will still push through.

As always with WWE, critics believe Reigns' show of defiance was nothing but a scripted performance meant to promote their upcoming match. WWE also allegedly wanted to put The Beast Incarnate in a bad light and cheer for Reigns instead.

Following The Big Dog's recent scandal, reports say WWE originally planned to "punish" him and take him off the show for a week. But the wrestling organization changed its mind when news of Lesnar's potential exit and possible return to the UFC came out.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer for The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "Things had gone back and forth during the week with the idea of keeping Reigns off the show, perhaps a one-week suspension for 'shooting' last week. But the decision was made that based on what happened last week that he should be on the show this week."

With Reigns supposedly suspended, it does not really make sense that he is appearing on next week's Raw anyway, making fans know for sure that his previous outburst was just a show.

Nevertheless, it looks like his title match with Lesnar is pushing through at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.