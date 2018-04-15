Wikimedia Commons/Mmsnapplez Roman Reigns is widely expected to become the next WWE Universal Champion

The way WrestleMania 34 ended remains strange even a week after the event itself.

For nearly an entire year, WWE fans expected Roman Reigns to win the Universal title from defending champion Brock Lesnar at the aforementioned event. Nothing that happened in the weeks and months leading up to their WrestleMania 34 match really hinted that the outcome would be anything, but Reigns claiming the title.

And yet, at the end of the night, it was Lesnar who again emerged triumphant, and fans were immediately left to wonder what just happened.

After years of pushing Reigns and giving him numerous accolades in an attempt to legitimize him as a top star in the eyes of fans, did the shocking WrestleMania 34 loss indicate that the WWE's higher-ups no longer see him as the future face of the company?

Well, while it's still unclear how the members of the WWE's brain trust perceive Reigns' future, the latest rumors are hinting that the WrestleMania 34 loss is more of a speed bump for him as opposed to a stop sign.

Noted industry insider Dave Meltzer talked about what happened during the WrestleMania 34 main event on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, and this report from RingsideNews.com features some of the highlights of that discussion.

According to Meltzer, Reigns did not win his match with Lesnar because the WWE's decision-makers did not feel as though the time was right then for a title change. With the members of the crowd voicing their disapproval of both the challenger and defending champion, the WWE apparently decided that the setting was not conducive to what is supposed to be an important moment for Reigns.

Now, the current plan is expected to feature Reigns winning the title from Lesnar when the two of them square off in a Steel Cage match at this month's "Greatest Royal Rumble" event.

So, what is the assurance this time that Reigns really will emerge with the Universal Championship from that Steel Cage match?

Per a recent edition of Cageside Seats' "Rumor Roundup," while Lesnar has indeed re-signed with the WWE, his current deal is expected to expire before "SummerSlam," and there's no guarantee that he will even wrestle beyond the "Greatest Royal Rumble."

If that's the case, then the time is fast approaching for Lesnar to finally drop the title he has held for more than a year, and in all likelihood, Reigns will be there to take the championship away from him.

It's always a possibility that the WWE's decision-makers could again shift gears and decide to have Reigns lose again, but opting to go in that direction would leave the title picture in complete disarray and presumably, that is something they do not want.

Reigns getting a run with the Universal Championship is overdue, and it is time to see if he can win fans over, or if the title win will only serve to make him an even more disliked figure among wrestling fans.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.