WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Heading to WWE; Royal Rumble Appearance Up in The Air

Ronda Rousey has already made her presence known in the WWE even before she steps into the ring in an official match. Her rumored dinner meeting with Triple H, as well as speculations about her contending in the upcoming WrestleMania 34, is stirring up the WWE scene like no other outsider can.

The former Universal Fighting Championship titleholder was recently spotted in a dinner venue with Triple H, and that alleged sighting was enough to spin the rumor mill into action, helped in no small part by the exclusive report by TMZ speculating on what the meeting was all about.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey of U.S celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

The dinner date involved Triple H, who was reportedly seen leaving the Republique restaurant in Los Angeles first, followed by Rousey together with her agent. The venue was well out of the way for Triple H who should be attending the "WWE SmackDown Live" going on that night in Alabama, according to a source.

While Rousey herself would not comment on any agreements reached with Triple H that evening, other media reporters are on the case. PWStream shared on Twitter that the deal is done and Rousey is heading to WrestleMania 34.

"The Ronda Rousey deal is done. No news on who's she's facing at Mania; the 4-on-4 horse women match is still a possibility. Don't expect to see her in the Rumble, though - unless WWE are craving major main stream attention. #RoyalRumble," the sports news site posted on Monday, Jan. 15.

While the deal between the WWE and Rousey is likely decided on by now, the update still doesn't exclude the possibility that Rousey will be out of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match. Barring any future announcements from WWE, fans can confirm for themselves in two weeks if Rousey will be part of the 30-woman free-for-all.