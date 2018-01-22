WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey To Enter Ring in This Year's Royal Rumble

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey of U.S celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

With a few hours left before the debut of the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw, the rumors are heating up with most of them centering on Ronda Rousey and her possible participation in the event. The current WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has a few things to say about that.

"Please, I'm a fighting champion," Bliss said when asked about being potentially unseated by Rousey, as reported by Uproxx. "I don't worry about anyone taking my belt. The title is mine. I think it's a monumental moment in women's history," she said. "And if anyone wants to get involved, that's awesome."

In the end, Bliss maintains that she only has two words for Rousey: good luck. The rumors of her participation in the historic WWE Royal Rumble this year began when Rousey underperformed and flubbed her massive UFC comeback two years ago in December. Since then, fans have been on the lookout for news on how Rousey plans to pick herself back up. Considering that this year's event is the first Royal Rumble to feature the women's division, may are expecting Rousey to enter WWE to share the spotlight with other women.

Powerhouse Nia Jax also had a few things to say about the rumors. Mainly, it was that she was welcoming Rousey to join WWE, especially since she was responsible for shining the spotlight on the women of UFC. Jax is currently the fourth favorite to win the Royal Rumble but she expressed her confidence in her performance, and if Rousey were to join her in the ring, then it should be a learning experience for both of them.

Rousey has yet to confirm any rumors on her participation in the upcoming WWE events, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, WWE Raw 25 is set to begin on Jan. 22, while the historic Royal Rumble 2018 will begin on Jan. 28.