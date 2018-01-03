WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon Could End Up Getting a 'WrestleMania' Match for the Third Consecutive Year

Wikimedia Commons/By TheFoetus (Own work) Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens in a Hell in a Cell match in October 2017.

Since coming back to the WWE in 2016, Shane McMahon has been one of the most prominent figures on WWE television.

McMahon is currently serving as the in-storyline commissioner of "SmackDown Live," and previously, he has been involved in some high-profile matches that include two "WrestleMania" bouts.

McMahon famously took on The Undertaker at "WrestleMania 32" in 2016. The following year at "WrestleMania 33," he then squared off against AJ Styles. McMahon ended up losing both encounters, but apparently, a little losing streak was not enough to keep him off of this year's "WrestleMania" card.

Over on Twitter, noted tipster "@WrestleVotes" shared that McMahon is "penciled in" for another "Mania" match. His rumored opponents are none other than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, two wrestlers who have been thorns in his side for a number of months now.

Owens and McMahon even took part in a Hell in a Cell match against one another, with the former emerging victorious, thanks to a well-timed assist from the aforementioned Zayn.

The McMahon vs. Owens and Zayn feud has been going on for a while now, and it is arguably the main feud on "SmackDown Live" at the moment.

It makes sense for that feud to meet its end at "WrestleMania," though even if that is the plan, it is still unclear how it will all come together.

After all, McMahon going up against Owens and Zayn by himself is not particularly compelling. He seemingly needs a tag team partner to make that match work.

For now, it remains unclear who could step in to become McMahon's partner, and with plenty of time still remaining before "WrestleMania," it may be a while before this whole situation is cleared up.

More news about Shane McMahon's rumored "WrestleMania" match and other goings-on inside the WWE should be made available in the near future.