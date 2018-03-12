Latest rumor hints Shane's opponent will be a former world champion and 'Money in the Bank' winner

Wikimedia Commons/By TheFoetus (Own work) Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens in a Hell in a Cell match in October 2017.

That Shane McMahon is getting another "WrestleMania" match this year is no big secret.

What has been kept a secret though is who McMahon will be facing at the big pay-per-view.

Going by what has been happening these last few months, it would seem that the main candidates include Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the two wrestlers who have been challenging his authority on "SmackDown Live."

After Owens hit McMahon with a seemingly accidental Superkick as Zayn avoided the attack during the main event of "Fastlane," it seemed like a match possibly featuring all three men was being set up.

There were also rumblings that perhaps McMahon's "WrestleMania 34" opponent could be "SmackDown Live" general manager Daniel Bryan, though the recently concluded PPV did not really do much to hint that the decision-makers at the WWE were leaning in that direction.

Still, an Owens-Zayn-McMahon Triple Threat match is not a bad way to resolve a feud that has gone on for months, and it could fit in well on the "WrestleMania" card.

Interestingly enough, however, a new rumor is hinting that McMahon will not be fighting Bryan, Owens or Zayn at "WrestleMania 34."

As stated in a report from Bodyslam.net, Brad Shepard recently shared that there had been talk about pitting McMahon against Dolph Ziggler at "WrestleMania."

It would be surprising to see the WWE go in that direction because Ziggler and McMahon have not really interacted that much on "SmackDown," though there is still admittedly time left to set that feud up.

Ziggler is known for being one of the best workers in the WWE, so he may be able to get a good match out of a part-time in-ring performer like McMahon, similar to what AJ Styles did last year.

Wrestling fans should know soon enough if a Ziggler-McMahon match really is happening at "WrestleMania," as the next episode of "SmackDown" should feature some interaction between the two if that is the plan.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.