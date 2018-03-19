WWE Rumors: SummerSlam Might Become the New WrestleMania by 2019

WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

The latest rumors in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) indicate some major changes in the company moving forward.

WWE fans know very well that WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view event being held for the professional wrestling promotion. This might change soon, with what the company reportedly has in mind for its second largest and most popular pay-per-view event, SummerSlam.

According to Wrestle Votes on Twitter, WWE is changing the venue for "the biggest party of the summer," as the event is popularly dubbed, which has been held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the last four years. This will be the setting for this year's SummerSlam, as well, which will take place on Aug. 19.

There will be a new location that is yet to be determined, as per the source. "But high probability of SummerSlam being held at a stadium venue. Likely a MLB stadium," Wrestle Votes wrote.

While there is no way to confirm this year, Sportskeeda says that it is unlikely for WWE to hold two of its biggest promotions in locations so close together, with WrestleMania 35 recently confirmed to take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although it is looking like SummerSlam is about to be much larger than it is already is, WWE still has huge plans for WrestleMania. For next year, the buzz is that there will be a main event for the Women's Division that will feature newly inducted WWE superstar Ronda Rousey.

That's not to say Wrestlemania 34 will not be one to watch. Daniel Bryan recently hinted in an interview with The National the possibility of making his in-ring return at the event, saying that he has been cleared to wrestle by any doctor he went to.

WWE urged Bryan to retire in 2015 due to health concerns, specifically concussions. He came back as the general manager for SmackDown with a storyline that puts him on a collision course with brand commissioner Shane McMahon.

The feud has not resulted in any match yet, but the talk is that the culmination of it will take place at WrestleMania 34.