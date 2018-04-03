WWE Rumors: The Rock Set to Make a Musical Appearance at WrestleMania 34?

Recent rumors hinting that The Rock could be paired with a rising star for a special segment at the PPV

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood, California May 26, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 29.

The year 2017 brought an end to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent run of consecutive WrestleMania appearances, although the latest rumblings are hinting that he may be set to show up at this year's edition of WWE's biggest event.

Just to get everyone up to speed, The Rock made his memorable return to the WWE back in 2011 when he made appearances on some episodes of "Monday Night RAW" while also serving as the guest host for WrestleMania 27.

He then competed in singles matches with John Cena on WrestleMania 28 and 29, with the latter clash being for the WWE Championship. The following year, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan took part in a memorable segment.

In 2015, the man they call "The Great One" teamed up with now full-time WWE superstar and former world champion mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey to confront Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The Rock then competed in an impromptu match with former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

As noted earlier, The Rock was absent from last year's WrestleMania, but he may be set to make another comeback.

According to a recent edition of Cageside Seats' "Rumor Roundup," there are rumblings hinting that The Rock will drop by the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to participate in a singing segment with current WWE Superstar Elias.

For those who may not be familiar with Elias, the bearded balladeer has been making a name for himself inside the WWE by drawing strong reactions from crowds using his guitar, his singing voice and some natural charisma.

Elias has been involved in some notable matches over the past few months as well, even taking part in an Elimination Chamber match back in February that would grant the winner a shot at the WWE Universal title.

Elias failed to win that match, but things may still work out for him in the end.

Given the way the "WrestleMania 34" has taken shape, it seemed like Elias was going to be another one of the many competitors in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but if he ends up getting a spot alongside The Rock, he could have the opportunity to show an enormous WWE audience that he is going to make it big in this industry.

Interestingly enough, Elias did seem to tease on the most recent episode of "RAW" that he does have something special planned for the upcoming event.

With the spotlight trained only on him, Elias teased that he is planning to give the "performance of a lifetime" at WrestleMania 34.

Having the opportunity to work a segment together with The Rock would certainly qualify as a once in a lifetime opportunity for Elias.

Now, it is worth noting that The Rock has not been officially announced for the event just yet, so there is still no guarantee that he will indeed be working with Elias.

At this point in time though, there are certainly all kinds of signs suggesting that The Rock will be the man who will be walking with Elias at WrestleMania 34.