WWE Rumors: The Shield's Reunion Tour May Already Be Finished

Recent rumor hints members of The Shield will not reunite again even after Dean Ambrose recovers from injury

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns are the members of The Shield

The Shield's surprising reunion was one of the highlights of 2017 for many WWE fans all over the world.

During the Oct. 9 episode of "Monday Night RAW," fans witnessed Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins standing together inside the ring once again with fists pushed together in unity, signifying that The Shield had returned.

Unfortunately for fans, that moment could very well turn out to be the highlight of The Shield reunion.

The members of The Shield were not really able to put together a proper run following their reunion due to various events.

Now, the latest thing getting in the way of the reunion is Ambrose being sidelined by a major injury.

As seen on WWE.com, Ambrose is expected to miss "approximately nine months" of action because of his injury and the recovery time needed for it. He is now undergoing physical therapy but still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Obviously, The Shield cannot be reunited if one of the members is missing, and so that storyline has to be put on the back-burner for now. Something more than that may even happen.

A recent rumor is hinting that The Shield reunion storyline may not just be shelved, it may be done away with entirely.

According to a recent report from RingsideNews.com, the expectation now is that The Shield will not be put back together again even when Ambrose returns partly because Reigns is already expected to be the Universal Champion by then.

Reigns is widely expected to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at this year's "WrestleMania."

This latest rumor regarding The Shield not being reunited again will likely be disappointing to numerous WWE fans, but it could very well be proven to be true in the not-too-distant future.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.